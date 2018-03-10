Vin Diesel Hurls Cake at Steve Aoki's Face!!!

Vin Diesel put his massive arms to work Friday night in L.A. but he wasn't pumping iron ... he caked Steve Aoki in the face!

Steve had a show at The Shrine in L.A. Friday night and a ton of celebs were in the house, including Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello, Jeremy Scott, his sister Devon Aoki and Desiigner -- who opened for the DJ.

Steve is usually the one throwing a cake on someone in the crowd, and any Aoki fan will tell you, it's a badge of honor to be cakefaced by him.

Steve found himself on the receiving end this time around and let Vin do the honors. Steve's reaction is priceless.