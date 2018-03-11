Score 1 For Sally Son Sam Meets Adam Rippon!!!

Score 1 For Sally Field Because Her Son Sam Met Adam Rippon

Sally Field is deliciously diabolical ... and her plan for her son to meet Adam Rippon worked!!!

Sally was trying to set her kid, Sam Greisman, up with the Olympian and after some back and forth on social media, the 2 mugged for the camera at the 2018 Human Rights Campaign Gala Dinner in L.A., where Adam received the Visibility Award.

Sam was not bashful about his mom's noble efforts, saying on social media Rippon was "insanely pretty." He added, "Honestly, if this past week has taught me anything it's that all my crushes better look out 'cuz my mommy is gonna put them on blast."

Mission accomplished ... at least they met.