Khloe Kardashian $90k Worth o' Gifts Should Cover it for Baby #1

Khloe Kardashian's Baby Registry Worth Over $90k

EXCLUSIVE

Khloe Kardashian's baby girl will be born with several silver spoons, dripping in Versace and other designer names ... TMZ has learned.

As we showed you, Khloe and Kris Jenner went shopping last week in WeHo, and one of the high-end boutiques they hit up was Couture Kids. We did some digging and found out Khloe's registered there, and her wish list totals over $90,000 ... and counting!

So, what does that kinda dough get ya? How about a $10k crib, or a Versace baby blanket for $365 and, because ya gotta have it ... the $600 Versace changing bag! Fit for only the finest baby deuces.

Khloe and Tristan Thompson's little one will also be decked out in a Givenchy Kids leather jacket for a mere $1,450. And that's just a taste.

Our sources tell us most of the items in Khloe's registry are pink, but another source says they think Khloe came close to picking out one of everything in the store.

The baby shower's gonna be off the chain. Cartier, of course.