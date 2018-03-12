Lil Wayne & Birdman Hug It Out In Miami Legal War Rages On

Lil Wayne and Birdman Hug It Out In Miami, But Lawsuit Still On

Exclusive Details

Lil Wayne and Birdman accidentally reunited Sunday night in Miami, and despite the fact they're still warring in court, they seemed to be getting along like the good ol' days.

We're told the estranged Cash Money/Young Money partners arrived separately at LIV on Sunday. 2 Chainz got on stage at one point, and Weezy hopped up with him. Birdman kept a relatively low profile. Solange and Jason Derulo were also there in the crowd.

Wayne and Birdman eventually ran into each other and went in for the man hug.

They've both said they're cool with each other on a personal level -- they also kicked it like this back in 2016 -- but Wayne's still suing Birdman for $51 million. Wayne's accused Birdman of withholding millions from him in their deal, and wants out of Cash Money.

Birdman, of course, is refusing to drop the "Carter V" album.