Mohamed Hadid Sues Sexual Assault Accuser

Mohamed Hadid Sues Sexual Assault Accuser

Mohamed Hadid is lashing out at the woman who claims he raped her by suing her for defamation.

Miranda Vee claimed on an Instagram post Guess co-founder Paul Marciano sexually harassed her and then "passed" her on to Hadid. She says she set up a professional meeting with Hadid, but it turned out to be the 2 of them, "just me, him & champagne where he date raped me in an a apartment."

The 69-year-old father of Bella and Gigi says he had a consensual meeting with the 23-year-old Vee, but she was in a plot to extort him and got $8k from her co-conspirators to have sex with Hadid and then set him up for an extortion demand.

We were told she signed an NDA after she threatened to go public with the story, which Hadid says is an outright lie. He calls her a "pathological liar."

Hadid is suing for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and civil extortion.