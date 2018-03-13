1-Handed MMA Star If the UFC Can Accept Women They Can Accept Me, Too

1-Handed MMA Star Nick Newell: If UFC Can Accept Women, They Can Accept Me Too

1-handed MMA star Nick Newell says his uphill battle to make the UFC ain't unlike the one Ronda Rousey and other female badasses faced back in the day ... and he's making his case for the same outcome.

We spoke to Nick after his dominant comeback fight at LFA 35 over the weekend, and he doubled down on his pitch for a UFC fight -- telling us he's done more than enough to scrap inside the Octagon.

"I'm gonna win fights there," Newell told TMZ Sports. "I'm ready to start snappin' some necks and cashin' some checks."

But Nick, who's 14-1 after his latest win, didn't sound too confident he'd get the call -- comparing his situation to the era of women's MMA before Rousey broke through.

Of course, women are now bigger in the UFC than arguably any major pro sports org. -- so "Notorious" is hoping Dana White changes his tune.