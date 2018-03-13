President Trump I Tell Ya, These Mexicans 'Are Incredible Climbers'

President Trump Worries 'Incredible Climber' Mexicans Will Scale the Wall

Breaking News

President Trump has concerns about some of the proposed border walls because, as he put it, "They are incredible climbers."

POTUS -- aka walking soundbite machine -- was touring the US-Mexican border just south of San Diego, checking out potential designs for the wall when he warned engineers, "Getting over the top is easy. These are like professional mountain climbers."

Trump also suggested a see-through wall might be the best option, so Border Patrol agents can see what's cooking on the other side. Still, his biggest concern was for Mexico's word-class mountaineers. He added, "They can't climb some of these walls. Some of them, they can."

Sounds like we're gonna need a Mt. Everest-sized wall.