Drag Queen 'Elsa' Pushes Boston PD Truck Out of Nor'easter Snow

Princess Elsa is WAY stronger than we thought -- or, at least, the drag queen version is -- because she was able to free a Boston police truck stuck in the latest nor'easter snow.

The rescue went down Tuesday night outside a Boston restaurant where customers gathered to watch a guy -- dressed up as the "Frozen" character -- push a police truck out of a snow drift. Blue gown and all ... Elsa got it done!

The spectators cheering for our heroine, and the celebration courtesy at the end are just awesome. God, we wish they'd broken into a few bars of "Let It Go."

This is easily the best blizzard vid we've seen since that Philly reporter took a snowball to the face while reporting on the last nor'easter.

We know folks back east are sick of it, but winter really is a wonderland ... of great videos.