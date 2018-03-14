Olivia Munn Says She'll Never Fly United After Dead Dog Tragedy

Olivia Munn I'll Never Fly United ... Nobody Should!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Olivia Munn's had it with United Airlines, and vows to never fly with the company after its latest debacle ... which involved the death of a poor dog.

We got the actress at LAX Wednesday, who tells us she's done with United not only because it can't take care of animals ... but also because of its recent history of not being able to take care of all its human passengers.

Olivia's strongly encouraging everyone to stop flying with the airline, and not just for now -- but for good.

As we reported ... United Airlines may be on the hook for big damages over the death of a family's French Bulldog, Kokito, after a flight attendant shockingly made the dog stay in the overhead compartment.

United had another huge scandal after a doctor was violently dragged off a plane last April.