Bill Nye Stephen Hawking Blew Our Minds!

Bill Nye Says Stephen Hawking Changed the Way We Think

EXCLUSIVE

Stephen Hawking's contributions to science are almost too much for Bill Nye the Science Guy to grasp, because they require thinking beyond what actually exists. Yeah, buckle up.

We got Bill Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol, where he was repping for the Planetary Society. He says that's how he was able to meet the late, genius physicist/cosmologist.

Bill says Stephen's legacy isn't about any single discovery, it's more about changing the way people think about the cosmos, and he takes a stab at explaining it to our camera guy, too.

Basically, it's a SUPER brief history of Hawking's time on Earth.