Lil Dicky I'd Say the N-Word, If I Was Chris Brown ... Gotta Love Music Vids!!!

Lil Dicky's Living Like Chris Brown for New 'Freaky Friday' Music Vid

Lil Dicky's junk is seriously enhanced, and he's dropping the n-word like crazy in his greatest fantasy, anyway -- which is, apparently, to be Chris Brown.

Okay, we're not MTV (back when they played music vids), but Dicky's latest vid -- for his song, "Freaky Friday" -- is just too awesome to not discuss. Simple premise ... he switches bodies with Breezy, and hilarity ensues.

Highlights include Dicky instantly being able to dance, instantly having a daughter, driving Ferraris, getting chicks and saying the n-word almost nonstop.

Oh yeah, his d**k is really big, too.

There's also great cameos from Ed Sheeran, DJ Khaled and Kendall Jenner's vagina. Seriously ...