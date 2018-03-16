O.J. Simpson 'If I Did It' Was Not a Confession

O.J. Simpson Says 'If I Did It' Was Not a Confession

Breaking News

O.J. Simpson insists his 'If I Did It' TV special was NOT a confession to murder -- and says the people on the show were all "a bunch of haters."

Simpson gave his first sit-down interview since leaving prison to the Buffalo News -- and gave his own take on "O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?"

"When people want to make money or get ratings, they're going to pimp me. I'm going to get pimped."

Simpson says his friends had been teasing him about the show and whether or not it was a REAL confession.

"Listen, if I confessed 12 years ago, you would have heard about it 12 years ago!"

When asked if he's watched the FOX special, Simpson replied -- "I watch nothing of me."

"I didn't watch the [FOX special] because I knew they were all haters, and people will say things that are just not true, and there's nobody there to challenge them, and that would piss me off."

"So why [watch it]? It's a beautiful day. I'm about to go play golf. Why should I have some crap in my mind? You've got to let it go."