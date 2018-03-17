Demi Lovato Slays at Her 'Tell Me You Love Me' World Tour

Demi Lovato brought the house down Friday night during her "Tell Me You Love Me" world tour at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Celebs and fans went crazy for her. DJ Khaled opened the show. Demi also invited Iggy Azalea, Kehlani, and J Balvin to join her onstage.
Demi talked about her stuggles over the years. She said 6 years ago she was drinking vodka out of a Sprite bottled at 9 in the morning and throwing up in a car.
Demi Lovato talking to the audience at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY - March 16th #TMYLMTourBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/fsLavH1uyF— Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) March 17, 2018
She's been sober for the last 6 years.
One person we didn't see is Wilmer Valderrama ... who shared a meal a couples of weeks ago with ex-gf Demi. Unclear if they're back together.