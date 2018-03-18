Jay Z and Beyonce Let Blue Ivy Bid Big in Art Auction

Jay Z and Beyonce Our Daughter's a Baller at the Art Auction!!!

Blue Ivy is only 6, but she's already wheeling and dealing with the best of them.

Beyonce and Jay Z took their daughter to the Wearable Art Gala Saturday night in L.A. Grandma Tina Knowles Lawson and her hubby Richard organized the event, which raised dough for a new, non-profit art and performance complex.

Blue Ivy out here bidding $19,000 for art. *cries in poorness* pic.twitter.com/SBoYL57Upq — Proto (@The__Prototype) March 18, 2018

A piece of art clearly caught Blue Ivy's eye -- it's called "Cries in Poorness" -- because she held up her little sign and threw down a $19k bid. It's unclear if Blue Ivy was the highest bidder, but she sure acted determined and that's gotta count for something.

Truth be told ... it looks like Jay wasn't into the piece so much, because he tried to gently put his daughter's hand down. Even if she scored the piece, we're guessing Jay and Bey could afford it.

Blue Ivy and her mom wore matching, futuristic gold dresses to the event.