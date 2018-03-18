Russell Simmons Disputes Rape Allegations

Russell Simmons says the rape and sexual assault allegations against him are bogus, because he has never ever rolled that way.

We got Simmons Saturday night leaving Craig's in WeHo and he was quick to tell our photog, "I don't have a stitch of violence in me. I would never hurt anybody."

Simmons, who's been accused of sexual misconduct by 12 women, added, "I have never had any violence in me, but this is a difficult time for everyone."

