The Game Beefs with Tekashi 69 with Subtle Threats

The Game Subtle Threats to Tekashi 69

The Game's in a big beef with Tekashi69 ... warning 69 he better get humble quick ... or else.

The Beef started Friday when The Game called Tekashi69 a "Fake-ass Blood" during a European concert, leading the crowd in a "F*** 6ix9ine" chant.

Tekashi69 responded Saturday, taunting Game, saying, "A kid with rainbow hair got the whole industry right now aggravated "

Game fired back ... "This the bum y’all let call himself the king of New York ??? If you don’t take that red rag off playing wit real niggas lives & get yo dick in the booty Carlton sweater around the neck wearin ass on somewhere & stop playing wit this blood shit before somebody hurt yo mamas only daughter."

And then he dropped a subtle warning ..."You a nice guy, look at that smile...cut the tuff shit out before it’s too late. "