Austin Bombing Suspect Blows Himself Up After Being Caught on Surveillance Video

This is the suspect in the series of Austin bombings ... shot on surveillance video Sunday at a FedEx office ... 2 days before he blew himself up as cops closed in.

The man dropped off 2 packages at the South Austin FedEx store, this according to the CBS affiliate in Austin. One of the packages exploded at the store ... another was found undetonated.

The suspect was possibly wearing a wig.

Police closed in on him early Wednesday morning after surveillance led police to the hotel he was staying at. When cops approached his vehicle the suspect blew himself up. So far, police haven't found a note, manifesto or anything else that would indicate motive.

Trump fired off a tweet hours after the suspect killed himself congratulating the police.

In all, authorities found the bomber was responsible for 6 bombs -- 5 of which exploded -- in total killing 2 people and injuring at least 5 others.

Police are concerned there are other undetonated devices in the area.