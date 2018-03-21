Isaiah Washington Says Shonda Rhimes Blames Racism for His 'Grey's Anatomy' Firing

Isaiah Washington Shonda Rhimes Agrees with Me ... Racism at ABC Got Me Booted off 'Grey's'!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Isaiah Washington insists he was ousted from "Grey's Anatomy" in 2007 over false accusations fueled by an allegedly racist ABC exec ... and he says Shonda Rhimes knows it too, and has his back.

The actor tells us Shonda -- creator and exec producer of 'Grey's' -- has "nothing good to say" about ABC or its exec VP, Howard Davine. He also says Shonda believes Davine should be investigated for his "racist, biased behavior."

What Isaiah's suggesting is pretty explosive. First, that the stories about him making homophobic comments on the 'Grey's' set were lies to get him blackballed in Hollywood. Second, Shonda taking a stand against ABC, where she's the biggest content creator, says a lot.

Isaiah says a whistleblower tipped him off to Davine's alleged actions, and now he's hoping the Time's Up movement or others get on board with his fight.

We've reached out to Shonda's office several times, but so far no word back.