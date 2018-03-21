Rich the Kid Wife Files for Divorce

Rich the Kid's Wife Files for Divorce

EXCLUSIVE

Rich the Kid is headed to divorce court ... but the details are super sketchy.

We picked up a petition Wednesday filed by Antonette Willis against Dimitri Roger ... that's the government name of Rich the Kid.

There have been rumors he cheated on her ... his wife actually put him on blast on social media, claiming he was messing around with Blac Chyna and India Love.

The wife also accused Rich the Kid in 2016 of domestic violence.

The details of their marriage are almost non-existent. There are reports they have one child together.