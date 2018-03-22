Bobby V Suspect in Georgia Rape Case

Singer Bobby V Under Investigation for Rape

Bobby V is listed as the suspect in a rape that allegedly happened last weekend, according to cops now investigating ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... the R&B singer was named by a woman who filed a police report in Cobb County, GA early Monday, March 19. We're told the alleged rape occurred Sunday. It's unclear where or what the circumstances were. We do know Bobby lives in the area.

Cops say they have an open investigation into the case, so they're keeping details under wraps for now.

Bobby's rep tells us they are pursuing legal action "against what appears to be a weak yet calculated attempt to obtain financial gain through ulterior motives in the matter." The rep did not say the alleged victim requested money directly from Bobby, but called her version of events an apparent false report.

The rep added, "Bobby takes any allegation against women very seriously. However, false allegations damage true victims of sexual abuse."

You'll recall ... Bobby claimed he was the victim of an extortion plot last year, when a video surfaced online of him allegedly skipping out on a prostitute without paying.