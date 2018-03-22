John Kasich Likes Sam Darnold, But Unsure If Browns Should Draft Him

John Kasich I'm a Big Sam Darnold Fan But IDK If Browns Pick Him

EXCLUSIVE

It's a good thing John Kasich ain't gonna be in the Browns' war room at the draft next month ... 'cause as much as he loves Sam Darnold, the Ohio Gov. says he has no clue if he's the guy for Cleveland.

TMZ Sports spoke with Kasich -- our unofficial Ohio sports analyst -- about who the Browns should take with the No. 1 overall pick ... and he says the experts have him 2nd-guessing his love for the USC star.

BTW -- Darnold CRUSHED his pro day (in the rain!!) on Wednesday ... and now there's buzz he's a lock for the top pick.

But not for Kasich ... he breaks down his conundrum, but tells us one pick he DID actually get right.