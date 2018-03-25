Jerry Rice Proposes to Fiancee

Jerry Rice I'm Takin' a Knee Will You Marry Me?!!?

Jerry Rice was all dressed up in his tux Saturday night, so he decided to make the evening super special by proposing to his finacee for all to see!!!

Jerry got on stage at the DeBartolo Family Foundation all star charity gala and uttered the 4 magic words that changes lives. His girlfriend Latisha Pelayo became his fiancee with a simple head nod.

The proposal went down at the Waterside Mariott Hotel in Tampa, Florida and the audience ate it up.

The retired football great and "Dancing with the Stars" runner-up didn't break a sweat as he bent to the ground with ring in hand.

It will be 55-year-old Rice's second marriage and it's a long time in coming. They've been dating since 2008.

Congrats!!!