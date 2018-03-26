Beyonce Does a Target Run in Heels

Beyonce Target Run in Heels

Even on a Target run Beyonce looks like she could break out into a song and dance her way through aisle 14 ... because check out the heels she's wearing!

Bey hit a Targé Sunday in L.A. with her eldest, Blue Ivy -- and maybe she could've blended in ... if it wasn't for the shoes, the shades, and the personal assistant helping load her cart.

Sooooooo I saw Beyoncé at work today... pic.twitter.com/xFnd9kBObJ — Ana ♡ (@AnaEBaez) March 25, 2018

She's clearly a fan of Target specials because we saw her making a similar run before Christmas.

Seems like it's her go-to for holiday shopping because the cart was stocked with Easter decorations. Y'know she didn't plan to get half that stuff, but ended up getting it anyway, because ... Target.