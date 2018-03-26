Jared Kushner's Brother Participated in March for Our Lives Rally

Jared Kushner Brother Broke from Fam Marched in Gun Control Rally

Ivanka Trump's brother-in-law broke ranks in a big way by participating in Saturday's March for Our Lives rally.

Joshua Kushner -- Jared Kushner's younger brother -- showed up to the rally Saturday at the nation's capitol and joined the hundreds of thousands advocating for gun control. There was a noticeable -- and predictable -- White House absence at the rally.

But, Joshua didn't simply just take part in the march. He reportedly donated $50k to the rally earlier this month. Joshua, who attended the rally with his longtime gf, Karlie Kloss -- posted on Instagram and simply captioned it with, #marchforourlives.

Joshua's no stranger to going the complete opposite against his big bro. He also attended the Women's March in January 2017. He's also been a life-long Democrat ... so no surprise he's not a Donald Trump fan.