Lil Wayne & Birdman We're On a Streak!!! 2nd Night of Hanging Out

Lil Wayne and Birdman On a Hangout Streak

EXCLUSIVE

Lil Wayne and Birdman can't stop, won't stop kicking it together, because they were chilling together at a club for the second night in a row.

The recently reconciled duo met up at the Rockwell nightclub Monday night at a party hosted by Lil Wayne for Miami Music Week. We're told Birdman was Weezy's guest and brought a crew with him to hang out at the rapper's VIP table the entire night.

Fabolous joined up with them before they were all seen leaving together after 4 AM.

As we reported, it seems Lil Wayne and Birdman have restored their personal realtionship after Birdman posted a pic of them at LIV Sunday, and captioned it, "Me and my SON."

As they say -- the family that clubs together ...