John Goodman Laughs About Trump's Call to Roseanne

John Goodman Trust Me, Trump Won't Call Me!!! LOLs on His Roseanne Call

John Goodman's happy Roseanne Barr's happy about getting a congratulatory call from Donald Trump ... but the idea of the Prez calling him? That's a laugh riot.

Dan Conner was out in L.A. Thursday, looking way more chipper than the day before about "Roseanne" grabbing the attention of 18.2 million viewers in the sitcom's return to TV. He says the Trump call meant a lot to his TV wife -- but only needed 2 words to make it clear, he and Roseanne are NOT on the same page when it comes to POTUS.

As we reported ... 45 kinda took credit for 'Roseanne's' success, since its star is a Trump supporter, both on the show and in real life.

Doesn't sound like Goodman is in real life. Remains to be seen on the show.