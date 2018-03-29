Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing' Top of FOX's Reboot List

EXCLUSIVE

The reboot bug has bitten FOX hard, and the biggest beneficiary is Tim Allen's recently-canceled show, "Last Man Standing."

Our FOX sources tell us Allen's show -- which was controversially canceled last year -- is now under serious consideration for a reboot. There were rumors the show was canceled because of Allen's personal conservative affiliations -- he compared being a conservative in Hollywood to 1930's Nazi Germany, as well as the conservative character he portrayed on the show.

The irony ... we're told the success of "Roseanne" has intrigued FOX because there appears to be a big Trump-supporting audience out there. FOX produced the show when it aired on ABC, and we're told the talk now is to possibly reboot and put it on FOX.

Our sources say the other show most likely to come back -- in derivative form -- is "How I Met Your Dad" ... which is currently in development.

We're told at the top of the wish list is "Married with Children" ... but it's impossible to reboot because Ed O'Neill and Katey Sagal aren't available.

The other 2 shows FOX is considering ... "That 70's Show" and "Malcolm in the Middle."