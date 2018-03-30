Sylvester Stallone Says Arnold Schwarzenegger Will be Back

Sly Stallone Arnold Will Be Back ... But He Ain't Givin' Up Stogies!!!

Sylvester Stallone isn't worried one bit about his best bud Arnold Schwarzenegger, because he just knows the Terminator will be back, bigger and stronger than ever.

We got Rocky Friday in Bev Hills after lunch leaving E. Baldi, and he had no fear over Arnold's heart surgery.

We broke the story, the plan was for a fairly unobtrusive replacement valve, but it didn't work and doctors had to open Arnold up. He's in stable condition.

Two things ... will Arnold give up cigars, and will Sly teach Arnold the ropes for working out and getting back on his feet? S.S. has 2 very clear answers.