Zendaya Look Out, Here Come My Spider-Men!!!

Zendaya Hangs with 2 Spider-Men

Zendaya can juggle 2 Spider-Men at once, and proved it when she and Tom Holland hooked up with a Spidey statue Thursday outside an L.A. comic book store.

Holland, who plays Spidey in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," and Z, who plays his classmate, MJ ... couldn't pass up the perfect photo op. The statue's always perched outside Golden Apple Comics, but Tom looked like this was his first time seeing it.

Filming on the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" sequel was just announced, so it's possible the co-stars were just taking a research break. Tom's also busy promoting "Avengers: Infinity War."

Zendaya and Tom have strongly denied they're an item, which is too bad. In their matching Chuck Taylors, they make a pretty dynamic duo. Sorry, Batman & Robin.