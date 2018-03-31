Victoria's Secret Model Busted For Weed

Victoria's Secret Model Show Me Pouty Mugshot After Weed Bust

EXCLUSIVE

Victoria's Secret model Maggie Laine is no stranger to posing ... which may be why she takes an excellent mugshot.

Maggie was busted for weed back on St. Patrick's Day in Muscogee County, Georgia ... where the sticky icky isn't legal. Maggie, who turned 21 the week before, had less than an ounce, but that's no excuse in the Peach State.

The good news ... she was released in short order.

Maggie's repped by IMG Models, one of the biggest modeling agencies around. The company has all sorts of high end models on its roster, including Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham and Gisele. Maggie walked the VS Fashion Show catwalk last fall.

Here's the good news ... Jeremy Meeks is a felon and that didn't hurt his modeling career.