Quavo: I'm Coming for Matt Ryan's QB Job, Audition's This Sunday!

Quavo says he's gonna show out in his celebrity flag football game this weekend ... and once that's done, he's gunnin' for the Atlanta Falcons' starting QB job!!

Or, in his words -- "I'm coming to put Matty Ice on ice."

You might've heard ... Falcons star Vic Beasley was so blown away by Quavo's high-school QB highlight reel, he nominated Huncho to take over for Matt Ryan under center.

The Migos rap star is accepting the challenge, and told the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs weeknights on FS1) he's gonna show out at his charity game vs. Team Julio Jones ﻿to show he's worthy of the shot.

"Soon as the tryout comin', I'm comin'."

Their rosters got Pro Bowlers on Pro Bowlers -- so don't sleep on Huncho.