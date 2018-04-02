Eliza Coupe Hubby Files for Divorce

Eliza Coupe's Husband, Darin Olien, Files For Divorce

EXCLUSIVE

Another one of Eliza Coupe's husbands wants out -- 'cause he just filed for divorce ... TMZ has learned.

Eliza's hubby of almost 4 years, Darin Olien, filed legal docs Monday seeking to end their marriage. It's unclear for now if he's seeking spousal support -- the couple had no children together.

Darin and Eliza got married in December 2014 right on the heels of her first divorce from Randall Whittinghill -- whom she had to pay $7,000/month in spousal support for 2 years.

She also had to shell out a lump sum of $306,000 at the time. Only time will tell if this ending will be any happier ... money-wise, we mean.