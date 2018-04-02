Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton In The Name Of The Father ...

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Take Her Kids To Easter Sunday Mass

Blake Shelton sprang into dad duty after Easter Sunday mass in L.A. with Gwen Stefani and her 3 kids, and it makes you think their next trip to church might not be for a holiday.

The group was dressed in their Sunday best-ish as Blake carried out Gwen's youngest son, Apollo. The country crooner even looked liked he coordinated his outfit to match the boys' blues.

Gwen and Blake have been dating since November 2015, right after Gwen split with rocker and the boys' dad, Gavin Rossdale.

Holidays with Gwen's kids is no new thing. They all spent Christmas together too. Cute fam.