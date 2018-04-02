Kanye West's Co. 911 Call for Injured Worker ... 'He's Screaming in Pain'

Kanye's Company 911 Call Reveals Worker's Injuries After Machine Falls on His Leg

A man involved in making Kanye West's Yeezy shoes seriously injured his leg, hand and head after an industrial machine fell on him ... according to the nerve-racking 911 call.

During the call -- obtained by TMZ -- a guy aiding the injured man explains the dire situation to the dispatcher, saying the man's screaming in agony and is trapped under a heavy shoe-making machine.

The caller says they finally managed to lift the machine off the man with a pallet jack, while the dispatcher gives instructions on how to tend to his injuries afterward ... including a big cut on his head.

When asked to describe the injured foot and ankle ... the caller simply says, "It's bad." On the bright side, it sounds like it actually could have been much worse.

We broke the story ... emergency staff responded to the call last Friday at the Calabasas Tech Center, where Kanye's company is located, and had to airlift the injured man to the hospital. We're told he's an Adidas employee working on the rapper's Yeezys.