YouTube HQ Police Dispatch Female Suspect Shot in Chest Handgun Found Near Body

Active Shooter At YouTube Headquarters Shot in Chest

EXCLUSIVE

2:17 PM PT -- Several reports say the female suspect is dead at the scene. It's currently unknown if she was killed by police or shot herself.

There's an active shooter at YouTube Headquarters in Northern California and, according to police dispatch audio, the alleged suspect is a female who's been shot in the chest.

In the audio, you hear an officer note there's a woman down with a gunshot wound to her chest. Another voice on the dispatch mentions the woman is the suspect and the first officer gets back on dispatch to confirm there's a handgun near the alleged suspect's body.

Police are still on scene at the San Bruno, CA headquarters. At least 37 people have been injured and transported to nearby hospitals. Cops have advised people to steer clear.

SWAT has arrived on site. And we saw a negotiator go in #youtubeshooting pic.twitter.com/MSRMWUXZPB — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018

At least 1 employee tweeted he heard gunshots and saw people running while he was sitting at his desk. He also said he barricaded inside a room with co-workers before tweeting he had been evacuated.

YouTube's headquarters houses nearly 2,000 employees.

Story developing ...