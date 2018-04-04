Jared Leto Hitches Ride with NASCAR Driver at 165 MPH

Jared Leto Thumbs His Way to High Speed NASCAR Ride in Texas!!!

Jared Leto's new album promotion got a serious fuel injection when he hooked up with NASCAR ... and Momma, he's going fast!!!

The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman made a pit stop in Fort Worth, TX on Wednesday during his cross-country hitchhike to pump up the band's new album, "America." Jared bummed a ride with NASCAR Xfinity Series star Tyler Reddick to Texas Motor Speedway ... after the obligatory burnout, of course.

Reddick's gonna be racing on this track for this weekend's O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, and gave Jared a taste of the action at about 165 MPH ... aka 30 seconds to crap your pants!