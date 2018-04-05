Cardi B My Team's Got My Front & My Back ... No Belly Shots Today!!!

Cardi B's Team Swarming to Hide Pregnancy

EXCLUSIVE

Cardi B's squad is rolling in super tight formation to make sure NO ONE gets the slightest glimpse of what must be a sizable baby bump by now.

We got Cardi Thursday evening outside the London Hotel in NYC, and it was almost like a military operation. She waited for 5 staffers to surround the door of her SUV before stepping a single foot oustide.

Once she did, we asked her about the pregnancy and when she was planning to announce the big news. We know this ... it wasn't today, and her team's choreography is on point!

We got a clear shot of her face, but that's it.

TMZ broke the story ... Cardi will be almost 7 months pregnant when she hits the Coachella stage next weekend.