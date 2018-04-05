Conor McGregor Calls UFC a Bunch Of 'C*nts'

Most people wouldn't call their bosses a bunch of "c*nts" in public -- but most people aren't Conor McGregor.

The Irish superstar was clearly paying attention to the UFC 223 media event on Wednesday, where Dana White announced he'd be stripping Conor of the 155-pound title to crown the winner of Khabib vs. Max Holloway.

Enter Conor ... who chimed in on social media following the event:

"You’s’ll strip me of nothing you’s do nothing c*nts."

Wonder how Dana's gonna feel about that?

McGregor has been challenging the UFC to strip him for months -- previously saying the organization would need an army to take his gold.

White also announced McGregor would "100%" be fighting for the UFC this year -- but didn't specify an opponent or a date.

Seems likely Conor will face the winner of Khabib vs. Holloway ... but guys like Nate Diaz and Floyd Mayweather are also on the table.

Stay tuned ...