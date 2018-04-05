Steve Wynn Sues Lisa Bloom ... You Said I Leered, But I'm Blind!!!

Steve Wynn Sues Lisa Bloom for Defamation

Steve Wynn is legally blind and therefore never could've leered at women he allegedly told to strip to their panties ... so he's suing Lisa Bloom for defamation.

The hotel mogul filed legal docs to sue Lisa and her law firm claiming she lied through her teeth when she alleged Wynn sexually harassed one of her clients.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Wynn says during his 20s he was diagnosed with a rare degenerative eye disease and he's been legally blind for almost 2 decades ... meaning it's impossible he leered at dancers for the show ShowStoppers at Encore Theater from 2014 through 2016.

Wynn calls BS to Lisa's client's claims -- that Wynn attended dancer's rehearsals and instructed those he found sexually appealing to him to strip down to their bras and panties. Bloom said her client claimed Wynn would then sit there and leer while they danced.

As we reported ... Wynn was forced to step down as CEO of the company he founded following mounting accusations of sexual misconduct.

We reached out to Lisa, and she doubled down on her client's accusations.