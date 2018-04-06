Cynthia Bailey It Is a Tumor!!! But, Thank God It's Out

Photo of Cynthia Bailey's Removed Tumor, It's Orange and Size of a Golf Ball

Exclusive Photos

Cynthia Bailey's breathing a sigh of relief now that a mini-pumpkin looking tumor is out of her back and locked away in a container.

We got these shots of the Lipoma tumor recently removed from the 'RHOA' star's back. The tumor turned out, thankfully, to be benign -- it was deeply embedded, partially under a muscle. Doctors told her it was much larger than they expected.

For the squeamish ... the fatty tumor is the size of a golf ball. Think orange Silly Putty, but scarier.

Cynthia said she first felt a bump on her back near her left shoulder blade about 2 months ago, but thought nothing of it until it started growing.

She's recovering at home, and we know what you're thinking. We're told the answer is NO ... she's not keeping it as a souvenir.