Johnny Kapahala in 'Johnny Tsunami' 'Memba Him?!

Brandon Baker is best known for playing the sea-to-summit shredder Johnny Kapahala -- who uses his Aloha vibes to bring together the Vermont snowboarders and skiiers -- in the 1999 family film "Johnny Tsunami." Guess what he looks like now!