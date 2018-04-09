Khloe Kardashian Producing True-Crime TV Series ... About 'Twisted Sisters'

Khloe Kardashian Producing New True-Crime TV Series on 'Twisted Sisters'

Breaking News

Khloe Kardashian is taking another stab at television -- but she's doing it behind the cameras, and focusing on family with a sick twist ... sisters who kill.

The soon-to-be mother announced Monday she's partnering with the Investigation Discovery network to develop a new true-crime TV show called "Twisted Sisters." Khloe will executive produce the 6-part series, which for now is set to debut sometime in 2019.

In a statement obtained by Page Six, Khloe says, "I am so excited to be bringing you ‘Twisted Sisters.’ As a self-proclaimed ‘true-crime addict’ there is no better way to tell these tales about the bonds that sisters possess and how they can go so terribly wrong."

The show is said to be about sisters who either kill each other, or team up to kill other people. ID exec Henry Schleiff said the company is happy to be working with Khloe, and looks forward to her unique perspective on the extended sister saga.

Yeah, she'd know a thing or two about that.