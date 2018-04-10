Blue's Clues Reboot Auditions No Steve Look-Alikes So Peep This ...

Blue's Clues Auditions Call For No Steve Look-Alikes

The "Blue's Clues" reboot is revamping the look of its host ... because they definitely do NOT want to find Steve Burns' doppelgänger, man or woman.

TMZ's obtained some of the requirements and the script they'll read from when the open call auditions get going this weekend. The casting sheet tells hopefuls they're first and foremost not supposed to wear hats, sunglasses or bring props of any kinds.

And goes without saying ... don't try looking like Steve (stand down, Steve). The dress code strictly says wear a plain t-shirt with ZERO stripes. Men AND women should be ages 18 through 25.

There were well over 1,000 submissions ... way more than originally expected. Here's a portion of the script:

BLUE’S CLUES OPEN CALL SIDES

Please speak directly to the audience, but when appropriate, look at Blue just off camera or

next to you and the objects just above you.

START

HOST PULLS OUT NOTEBOOK.

HOST

... So we need to figure out what Blue wants with her snack. Blue’s clues

are... (OBJECTS APPEAR OVER HOST’S HEAD) (PAUSE)... a cup,

(PAUSE)...a straw. And (PAUSE)..a cow. What do you think Blue wants

with her snack? (PAUSE) Hmm, do you think Blue wants to put the cow in

the cup and slurp it up with a straw?

Somewhere a bunch of 5 and 20-year-olds are screaming in unison,"MILK!"