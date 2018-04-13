Kylie & Kourtney Do Coachella Day 1 ... With Their Boyfriends

Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Scott and Younes Bendjima at Coachella Day 1

It looks like Kylie Jenner found a babysitter for the weekend, because she arrived with sis Kourtney Kardashian for the kickoff of Coachella ... and Travis Scott's there, too.

Kylie and Kourtney were spotted entering the festival grounds Friday with Kylie's friend, Jordyn Woods, and Kourtney's bf, Younes Bendjima, in tow. We're told they were headed to pick up their VIP passes.

Travis was also seen with Kylie at the group's van with a team of bodyguards as they showed up at Coachella. As we reported ... he and Kylie had a baby girl named Stormi in February.

The 3 ladies shared a shot of themselves hopping on a private jet earlier Friday to head to the festival.

As we say quite often ... it's good to be rich.