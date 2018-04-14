Zsa Zsa Gabor Estate Auction in Full Swing ... Come and Get It, Dah-ling!!!

Zsa Zsa Gabor's Estate Auction Fetches Over $20k Apiece for Necklace, Piano

Exclusive Details

Zsa Zsa Gabor fans are dropping some major dough on over 450 of her personal belongings -- from the most glamorous to the most ordinary ... and there's still time to spend more.

The late Hungarian beauty's property is being auctioned off at her Beverly Hills home Saturday, and a few of the featured big-ticket items have already raked in big bucks.

So far, a diamond and 14-karat gold necklace with her iconic "Dah-ling" catchphrase has fetched $20,000 ... and her Steinway piano -- featured in the film "Behind the Candelabra" -- sold for thousands more than expected at $23,750.

More of Gabor's normal possessions -- like her 1961 American passport and her 1989 California driver's licence -- sold for around $4k each.

Heritage Auctions is in the middle of the auctioning action ... so plenty more of Zsa Zsa's home furnishings, clothes, jewelry, photos and memorabilia must go!