Rapper Sheck Wes Explains Why He Named 'Mo Bamba' Song After Hoops Star

Basketball prodigy Mo Bamba ain't even in the NBA yet, but that didn't stop rising rap star Sheck Wes from giving him the ultimate tribute in his breakout single ... and TMZ Sports has the backstory.

We spoke with the Harlem spitter about his uber-catchy song titled after the ex-Texas hooper ... and he explains Bamba asked him for a shout-out in one of his tracks ... and Sheck did him one better!!

Skeck says he and the 6'11" Bamba spent their childhood together in NY ... and explains how their journeys are similar, despite different career paths.

FYI -- If you haven't heard of the 19-year-old MC yet ... it's just a matter of time before you do. He's signed to both Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music and Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Records labels.

As for Bamba ... he was a 5-star recruit out of high school and is projected to be a lottery pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.