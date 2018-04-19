Prince Death Scene Video and Photos Released by Cops

Prince Cops Release Video of Death Scene ... Pics Inside His Vault

Cops just released video shot inside Prince's home the day they found him dead.

The Carver County Sheriff's Dept. is releasing all the records from its investigation on the heels of the County prosecutor announcing there will be no criminal charges in Prince's death. Those records include the videos and photos shot all over Paisley Park on April 21, 2016.

As we've reported, Prince was found lying on his back in front of an elevator door in the home. We've chosen not to show the image of his body.

The rest of the video gives you the point of view cops had as they entered the room where he was found. Dozens of Prince's records are on the walls in an extremely bright room.

There also photos inside his legendary vault showing recordings, large sums of cash and recording equipment stacked on shelves.

One pic shows a white powdery substance spilled out on a table with a bent spoon placed next to it.

There were 2 patches on Prince's body -- one on his leg, and one on his arm ... and we're told they were placed there by emergency responders when they attempted to revive him.

The files also include a video of Prince from April 20 ... as he walked into the office of Dr. Michael Schulenberg. As we reported, prosecutors say Dr. Schulenberg had written a Percocet prescription for Prince, but they don't believe it played a role in his death.