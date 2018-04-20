Kim Kardashian West Launching New Intimates and Shapewear Line

Kim Kardashian West Gearing Up to Launch Intimates & Shapewear Line

Kim Kardashain West is wasting no time in getting back into the clothing industry after announcing the end of DASH -- she's already hard at work on her own intimates and shapewear line.

Sources close to KKW tell us for the last several months Kim's been developing a new brand that will serve all women. We're told it's not just Kim's name that will appear on the product, she's had a hand in just about every aspect of the line's foundation -- from design to marketing -- and will run it top to bottom.

Our sources say Kim's teamed up with the same group behind Khloe's successful Good American brand as well as Frame and MR Porter. We're told Kim's line won't be just a limited luxury brand, instead she's aiming to serve the masses.

Pretty quick turnaround, considering Kim, Kourtney and Khloe just announced on Thursday they'll be closing their DASH stores.

We're told the line should be out by year's end.