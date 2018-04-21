Kandi Burruss Who Cares Kim's Done with 'RHOA' ... She Hasn't Held a Peach in Years!!!

Kandi Burruss Scoffs at Kim Zolciak Leaving 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

EXCLUSIVE

Kandi Burruss doesn't think it's a big deal Kim Zolciak's done with "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" ... because she says her presence was hardly felt anyway.

We got Kandi at LAX Friday night and asked her about Kim telling us she's leaving 'RHOA' for good because it's too stressful. Kandi agrees it's demanding, but for a non-peach holder like Kim ... she's not offering any sympathy.

Kandi also tells us Kim wasn't getting along with any of the Housewives -- except maybe one -- so the ladies are fine with her farewell and more than ready to move on.

As for Kim and Kandi's Bravo spin-off ratings beef -- Burruss sets the record straight ... about how she was simply setting the record straight.