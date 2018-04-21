Ryan Seacrest Has Nothing But Love for 'American Idol' Despite Ratings Woes

Ryan Seacrest 'American Idol' Ratings Woes Can't Bring Me Down

Ryan Seacrest loves "American Idol" -- he makes that perfectly clear -- and he doesn't seem to be sweating the prospect of the show not returning next season ... ratings be damned.

We got the 'Idol' host leaving E Baldi restaurant in Beverly Hills Friday evening and asked if he's concerned at all about the revived singing competition struggling to attract viewers. Doesn't seem like it ... because he knows it's a great show.

Ryan says he hopes 'AI' returns for another season, and it should be noted -- it's still performing well for ABC compared to the same time slot in recent years.

So Seacrest is right to stay positive about things ... especially when gets to snap a pic with a "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" star, too.